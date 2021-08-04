BoringDAO Trading 90% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 90% higher against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $12,128.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $256.27 or 0.00654921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00821350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00092984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041435 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,201 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

