Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $112,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. 251,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

