Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,153 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.