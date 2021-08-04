Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $56,990.80 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPAY traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

