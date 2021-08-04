Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIF opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

