Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

