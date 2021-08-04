Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,578 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

