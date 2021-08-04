BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 313 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 381.77 ($4.99).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP traded up GBX 16.35 ($0.21) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.10 ($4.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,344,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The stock has a market cap of £61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 310.07.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.