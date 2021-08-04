BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380.83 ($4.98).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 16.35 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.10 ($4.00). The company had a trading volume of 72,344,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.07. BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The firm has a market cap of £61.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

