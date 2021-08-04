BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 673,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.
