BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 673,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.48.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

