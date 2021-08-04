BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 12,692,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,690,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

