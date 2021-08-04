BP’s (BP) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.