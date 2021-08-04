Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $76,707.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

