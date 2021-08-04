Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.27% of Bridgford Foods worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

BRID opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

