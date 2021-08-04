Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 91,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,090. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

