Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 91,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,090. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
