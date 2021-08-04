Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 79,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,170,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

