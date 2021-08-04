Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

BHG opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.