Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NYSE:BHG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. 54,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,090. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

