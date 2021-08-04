BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of BSIG opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

