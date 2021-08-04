BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.38

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

