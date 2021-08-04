Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 696 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,706.15. 42,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,492.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

