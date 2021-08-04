Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $128.95 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $128,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. The stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

