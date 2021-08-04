Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $182.81 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $182,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.18. 626,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock worth $769,112,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

