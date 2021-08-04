Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $68 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $67,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.