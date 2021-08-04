Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $93.26 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.33% of Verisk Analytics worth $93,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

VRSK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.08. 28,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

