Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $101.34 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 812,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,335,000. Nestlé accounts for 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $43,758,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.6% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $126.31. 153,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,924. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

