Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $40.04 Million in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 852,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Roche by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Roche by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.97. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHHBY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

