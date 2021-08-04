Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Arista Networks worth $101,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,872. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $383.55. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

