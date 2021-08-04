Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 15,684 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of The TJX Companies worth $86,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 192,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

