Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,683 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $2,723.70. 23,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

