Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,767 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $163,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $790.71.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $769.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,894. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $771.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $709.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

