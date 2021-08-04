Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,429 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $112,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.31. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.46.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.