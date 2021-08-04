Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,567 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of S&P Global worth $123,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $436.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

