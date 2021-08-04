Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,850 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $164,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $538.25. 22,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

