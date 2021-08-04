Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,084 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Analog Devices worth $87,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.25. 599,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,977. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.