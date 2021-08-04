Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,154 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $103,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

COST stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $435.28. 68,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $436.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

