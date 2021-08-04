Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,761 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $180,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $366.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.16. The firm has a market cap of $363.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.