Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 761 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $72,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. 266,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.