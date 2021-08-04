Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 8,684 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of The Progressive worth $131,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

PGR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. 52,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

