Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Yum! Brands worth $78,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $133.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

