Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.14

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 1857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research firms recently commented on BTVCY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

