Brixmor Property Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 45,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

