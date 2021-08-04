Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 3.6% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.69. The stock had a trading volume of 109,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.39 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

