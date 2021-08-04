Broadscale Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Broadscale Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Broadscale Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SCLEU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,392,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.