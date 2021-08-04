Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%.
NYSE:BNL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,554. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
