Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,554. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

