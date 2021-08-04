Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ALG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.29. 40,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,519 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $395,105.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,002,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,155,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

