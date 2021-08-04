Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

