Brokerages Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $770.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

