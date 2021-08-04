Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 71,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

