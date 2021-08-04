Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

